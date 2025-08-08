NA Speaker pays glowing tribute to Major Tufail Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday paid glowing tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 67th death anniversary, lauding his unmatched sacrifice for the defense of Pakistan.

In his message on the death anniversary, the Speaker said that Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed embraced martyrdom in 1958 while defending the motherland, leaving behind an immortal legacy of courage and valor in the nation's history.

Sadiq said the nation proudly honors this valiant son of the soil. "Martyrs are the genuine benefactors and enduring heroes of our homeland.

Their sacrifices are the very foundation of our freedom, and it is through their courage that we enjoy the blessings of liberty today.

He emphasized that living nations never forget their martyrs and heroes, and Pakistan stands proud of its brave sons who have laid down their lives for the country’s sovereignty and honor.

The speaker remarked that the martyrs’ sacrifices have made it possible for the nation to live in freedom, and affirmed that the people of Pakistan take great pride in their valiant sons.