Open Menu

NA Speaker Pays Glowing Tribute To Major Tufail Shaheed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM

NA Speaker pays glowing tribute to Major Tufail Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday paid glowing tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 67th death anniversary, lauding his unmatched sacrifice for the defense of Pakistan.

In his message on the death anniversary, the Speaker said that Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed embraced martyrdom in 1958 while defending the motherland, leaving behind an immortal legacy of courage and valor in the nation's history.

Sadiq said the nation proudly honors this valiant son of the soil. "Martyrs are the genuine benefactors and enduring heroes of our homeland.

Their sacrifices are the very foundation of our freedom, and it is through their courage that we enjoy the blessings of liberty today.

He emphasized that living nations never forget their martyrs and heroes, and Pakistan stands proud of its brave sons who have laid down their lives for the country’s sovereignty and honor.

The speaker remarked that the martyrs’ sacrifices have made it possible for the nation to live in freedom, and affirmed that the people of Pakistan take great pride in their valiant sons.

Recent Stories

Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

3 minutes ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

16 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

1 hour ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

1 hour ago
 Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

5 hours ago
 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

12 hours ago
 Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

12 hours ago
 Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

14 hours ago
 Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

14 hours ago
 Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferen ..

Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan