KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho chaired a high-level meeting with an international delegation and donor partners to review preparedness for the upcoming Human Papilloma-virus (HPV) vaccination campaign in the province.

The meeting was attended by EPI Project Director Dr. Raj Kumar, Additional Director EPI Dr. Sohail Raza Shaikh and a Gavi mission comprising Craig Beyerinck, Senior Program Manager and Emily Kobayashi, HPV Lead, also present were Sylvester Maleghemi, Technical Officer Immunization WHO, Dr. Khurram Akram, Director Federal Directorate of Immunization, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and others.

Dr. Azra Pechuho emphasized that the HPV vaccination campaign is a vital public health initiative to protect girls from cervical cancer, a deadly disease caused by the Human Papilloma virus. She stressed the importance of strong campaign implementation, multi-stakeholder engagement, and community awareness, noting that these are essential for the campaign’s success. She also expressed appreciation for the unwavering support and commitment of Gavi and other donor partners.

Providing an update, Dr.

Raj Kumar informed the forum that Sindh has completed micro-planning and recently convened its 5th Technical Working Group meeting, which saw active participation from diverse stakeholders including the Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists Pakistan (SOGP), Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA), civil society organizations, Girl Guides, education Department, RMNCH program, PPHI, and all partner agencies—reflecting strong collective commitment.

Craig Beyerinck acknowledged the visible progress in Sindh’s preparations and urged that the remaining time be utilized effectively to engage all relevant stakeholders who can play a key role in ensuring the campaign’s success.

Dr. Khurram Akram reaffirmed the Federal Directorate of Immunization’s full support to Sindh, ensuring the timely supply of vaccines and logistics, and maintaining regular coordination with Technical Working Groups at both provincial and federal levels.

The HPV vaccination campaign in Sindh will target girls aged 9–14 years starting from September 15th, aiming to protect future generations from cervical cancer through timely immunization and robust community engagement.