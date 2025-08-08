SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A teenager electrocuted in Sui Gas wala Gala near Wahid Chowk,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,Samar(16) r/o Malkay Kalan,was operating a water motor when it reportedly short-circuited,causing a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH).