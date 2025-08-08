Open Menu

MWM, SUC Call Off Protest March Towards Pak-Iran Border After Successful Talks With Fed Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM

MWM, SUC call off protest march towards Pak-Iran border after successful talks with Fed Govt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and the Shia Ulema Council have called off their planned march from Karachi to the Pakistan-Iran border following successful talks with the Federal Government held here on Thursday midnight.

The consensus on a seven-point agreement was reached during a high-level meeting, where Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and MWM leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri addressed the joint press conference.

Addressing the press conference after late-night talks facilitated by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, the State Minister Talal Chaudhry said the government and the MWM leadership had agreed on a seven-point understanding.

He thanked the MWM leadership for ending its protest march, saying that the Taftan border had not been closed nor would be shut in future for pilgrims.

Talal Chaudhry said that visa extensions of up to 60 days would be facilitated in coordination with Iraqi authorities.

He also announced that discounted flights would be arranged for those still intending to travel.

The government has committed to ensuring refunds for payments made to tour operators, bus services, and transport companies by pilgrims who had booked overland travel.

While advising against land travel this year for security reasons, the minister said the Taftan-Rimdan border would remain open.

MWM Vice Chairman Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi thanked the State Minister and Governor for playing a positive role and realising the difficulties the land travel ban was causing to the pilgrims.

He announced the end of the Arbaeen protest march, saying that they would monitor progress on the understanding reached with the government.

He thanked the Governor Tessori for facilitating the talks and said the governor would be the guarantor for the MWM.

He demanded that the federal government should provide concessionary air tickets to pilgrims who had already obtained a visa for the pilgrimage.

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

21 minutes ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

22 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

4 hours ago
 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

11 hours ago
Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

11 hours ago
 Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

13 hours ago
 Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

13 hours ago
 Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferen ..

Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

14 hours ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maar ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ c ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan