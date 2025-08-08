Open Menu

Death Sentence For Wife’s Murder

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Death sentence for wife’s murder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) In a significant court verdict, a criminal named Saqib Jameel has been sentenced to death for murdering his wife. The honorable court also imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000.0

According to details, Saqib Jameel killed his wife with a knife during a domestic dispute.

The case was registered in August 2024 at Chakri Police Station. Due to solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court delivered a just verdict.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani while commending the investigative and legal teams for their efforts in securing the conviction in this serious case, reiterated police full resolve not to spare any effort in maintaining rule of law.

