CM attends National flag hoisting ceremony at Quaid Azam House Museum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum on Friday as part of the provincial government’s celebrations marking Independence Day and “Marka-e-Haq.”

According to the CM House spokesperson, special children welcomed the chief minister with flowers upon his arrival.

He was received by Provincial Culture Minister Zulfiqar Shah, DEPD Secretary Taha Farooqui, and Culture Secretary Khair Muhammad.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah hoisted the national flag alongside special children. The event was attended by film star Javed Sheikh, veteran actor Ayub Khoso, and the parents of the participating children.

Special children performed a national song, playing both the melody and the instruments themselves. They also presented colourful tableaux on Sindhi, Punjabi, Balochi, and Pashto cultural songs, adding a vibrant touch to the celebration.