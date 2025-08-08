Open Menu

CM Attends National Flag Hoisting Ceremony At Quaid Azam House Museum

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM

CM attends National flag hoisting ceremony at Quaid Azam House Museum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum on Friday as part of the provincial government’s celebrations marking Independence Day and “Marka-e-Haq.”

According to the CM House spokesperson, special children welcomed the chief minister with flowers upon his arrival.

He was received by Provincial Culture Minister Zulfiqar Shah, DEPD Secretary Taha Farooqui, and Culture Secretary Khair Muhammad.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah hoisted the national flag alongside special children. The event was attended by film star Javed Sheikh, veteran actor Ayub Khoso, and the parents of the participating children.

Special children performed a national song, playing both the melody and the instruments themselves. They also presented colourful tableaux on Sindhi, Punjabi, Balochi, and Pashto cultural songs, adding a vibrant touch to the celebration.

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

11 minutes ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

12 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

4 hours ago
 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

11 hours ago
Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

11 hours ago
 Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

13 hours ago
 Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

13 hours ago
 Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferen ..

Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

14 hours ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maar ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ c ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan