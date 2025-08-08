Mushaal Visits KPC, Expresses Concern Over Yasin Malik’s Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Mushaal Malik, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, visited the Karachi Press Club along with her daughter Razia Sultana here the other day.
The guests were welcomed by Karachi Press Club Secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal Khan.
Speaking on the occasion, Mushaal Malik said it was her first visit to the club and that being there was indeed an honour for her.
She said India was “burning in the fire of revenge” and that even imprisoning peaceful Hurriyat leaders had failed to bring it peace. She revealed that her husband, Yasin Malik, was gravely ill, suffering from kidney disease, and deprived of medical treatment.
“It has been over six years since we last saw him, and the authorities do not even allow family visits. No law in the world prohibits a father from meeting his children, yet the Modi government has thrown all legal principles into the fire of vengeance,” she added.
Mushaal Malik further said that in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi administration had adopted Israeli-style policies.
Renowned social figure Ahmed Chinoy also accompanied with the visiting guests.
