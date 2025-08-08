PFA discards 4,000 litres of water-mixed milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Rawalpindi discarded approximately 4,000 litres of water-mixed milk early on Friday morning.

According to the PFA spokesman, the teams checked 20 vehicles carrying milk at the Thallian and Chakri toll plazas and tested around 97,000 litres of milk.

The teams imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on 10 vehicles carrying substandard milk, he added.

The PFA urged the public to lodge their complaints, if any, regarding food, bakery items, or milk at 1223.