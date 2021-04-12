Academia-industry linkages crucial to provide jobs to young graduates: Swati

Ministry of Railways has joined hands with a leading social enterprise Tech Valley Pakistan in order to collaborate in different initiatives such as entrepreneurship, information technology, capacity building and skill development programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Railways has joined hands with a leading social enterprise Tech Valley Pakistan in order to collaborate in different initiatives such as entrepreneurship, information technology, capacity building and skill development programmes.

With the number of graduates produced annually by different universities, it is important to bridge the gap between academia and industry and to provide the young graduate's opportunities to gain valuable learning experience while working with government organizations.

For this purpose, Ministry of Railways and Tech Valley Pakistan have signed a letter of understanding (LoU) along with National University of Sciences & Technology here at the Ministry of Railways, said a press release.

Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, on this occasion said, "This collaboration will help revolutionize the thinking of the youth and will help them grow with concepts of strategy and digitization. We are hoping this collaboration will not only empower our youth but provide opportunities for them to be change makers for the society".

The LoU will help fresh graduates to gain professional experience and implement theoretical knowledge to innovate processes at the Federal level, hence speeding up the technological revolution at the ministry of railways.

NUST will assist in providing top graduates to the Ministry of Railways so that a better liaison is created with the academia and the ministry.

Air Vice Marshal Dr Rizwan Riaz (SI) (M) said, "It's an honour and a pleasure to be a part of this collaboration. Not only is this a great initiative but an opportunity for our students to be a part of the change being brought about in a legislative body of our country." Tech Valley Pakistan being the leading digital social enterprise will facilitate in digital transformation of the Ministry of Railways and help them adopt the latest tools and technologies that will help in the smooth functioning of railways.

Umar Farooq, Tech Valley chief executive officer said, "This collaboration will provide for an excellent opportunity for the Ministry to promote their vision and organizational values among the eager young minds of the nation. The Ministry will be effectively enabling fresh graduates to be involved with the trends, goals, and workings of one of the largest legislative bodies in Pakistan."Previously, Tech Valley Pakistan has worked with various partners including but not limited to information technology ministry, international non-government organizations, and many local and international incubation centres. Their work aligns with the prime minister's campaign of "Digital Pakistan" to shape digital transformation and provide e-solutions to the citizens. To further support the vision of Digital Pakistan, Tech Valley has partnered with Google for education, Google Cloud and Google Workspace.