Accountability court indicts govt officers, private persons in M6 motorway land acquisition case

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court here on Tuesday indicted 17 persons including former Deputy Commissioner of Matiari district Adnan Rashid and Assistant of Saeedabad taluka Mansoor Ali Abbassi, in multi-billion rupees land acquisition for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court here on Tuesday indicted 17 persons including former Deputy Commissioner of Matiari district Adnan Rashid and Assistant of Saeedabad taluka Mansoor Ali Abbassi, in multi-billion rupees land acquisition for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway case.

According to information, the court's judge read out the charges against the accused nominated in the National Accountability Burea's reference, which was belatedly filed on 19 July.

They were charged with embezzling public funds to the tune of Rs.2.37 billion in the garb of purchasing land for the motorway project.

During the hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, last month two of the accused, Ashique Hussain Kaleri and Mazhar Khan, had filed a plea bargain while the NAB claimed to have recovered Rs.636 million from the former and Rs.430 million from the latter.

A separate reference would be filed against the government officers and private persons belonging to Naushero Feroze district in the scam.

According to the NAB, the corruption reference concerned a total of Rs.5.8 billion embezzlement of public funds.

The court adjourned the hearing to August 29.