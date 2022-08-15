Accused arrested for using green number plates on private vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Ajmair Nagri Police Station on Monday arrested a person for allegedly using fake government number plates and blue police light on a private vehicles.

According to SHO Ajmair Nagri Nazim Rao, alleged accused Hunain Sabir was using green number plates and blue police light on his private vehicle.

Upon asking he failed to prove his identity and association with any government organization.

An FIR under Sections 170 and 171 of Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against arrested.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that on July 24th, had issued instructions to launch campaign against illegal blue/green number plates and police lights installed on privately owned vehicles. To discourage the illegal practice, the Sindh Police chief had also ordered to seize such vehicles and to register FIRs.