CM KP Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Life In Rain-related Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

CM KP expresses grief over loss of precious life in rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of five people in a rain related incident here on Sunday.

In a message, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in these accidents.

The Chief Minister has also announced financial assistance to the affected families and directed the concerned authorities to take necessary action in this regard.

Timely relief should be ensured to the affected families, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said.

He said, best medical care should be provided to the injured.

A detailed report of the loss of life and property across the province should be submitted, Ali Amin Gandapur directed.

In this hour of sorrow, the provincial government is with the victims, Chief Minister said in his message.

The victims will not be left alone and will be given all possible support, Ali Amin Gandapur assured the bereaved families.

