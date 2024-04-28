Open Menu

Dry Weather Likely To Persist In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Dry weather likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office Sunday predicted a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 36 degrees centigrade and 19 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

12 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

12 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

12 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

12 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

12 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

12 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

13 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

13 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

13 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan