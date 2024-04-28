Search & Combing Operation Conducted At PS Kohsar Jurisdiction
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday conducted a search and combing operation within Kohsar police station jurisdiction.
A public relations officer said that, following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.
Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Kohsar police station by CTD and local police teams.
During the search and combing operation 83 suspicious persons, 43 houses, 31 motorcycles and 28 motor vehicles were thoroughly checked while police team shifted three 12 bore rifles, one 30 bore pistol and one without documents motorcycle to the police station for further verification purpose.
IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.
