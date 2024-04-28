Open Menu

Two Dacoits In Police Custody Injured During Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Two dacoits in police custody injured during encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Two dacoits in police custody were injured by the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter near the Bhindi bridge cattle market road last night.

According to the spokesperson for the police, Shah Shamas police were bringing back two accused named Muhammad Junaid s/o Sadiq and Mujahid s/o Abbas after recovery.

Meanwhile, three unknown outlaws riding on a motorcycle attacked on police party to get their accomplices released from police custody.

The accused in police custody sustained injuries due to the firing of their own accomplices while escaping. The injured dacoits were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment while unknown outlaws managed to escape from there by taking advantage of darkness.

The case was registered and further investigation was launched. The police teams were formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits by cordoned off the area.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Road Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

13 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

13 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

13 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

13 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

13 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

13 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

13 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

13 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

13 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan