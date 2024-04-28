Two dacoits in police custody injured during encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Two dacoits in police custody were injured by the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter near the Bhindi bridge cattle market road last night.

According to the spokesperson for the police, Shah Shamas police were bringing back two accused named Muhammad Junaid s/o Sadiq and Mujahid s/o Abbas after recovery.

Meanwhile, three unknown outlaws riding on a motorcycle attacked on police party to get their accomplices released from police custody.

The accused in police custody sustained injuries due to the firing of their own accomplices while escaping. The injured dacoits were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment while unknown outlaws managed to escape from there by taking advantage of darkness.

The case was registered and further investigation was launched. The police teams were formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits by cordoned off the area.