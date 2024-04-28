Main issue of Lok Sabha polls restoration of basic rights of IIOJK people: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and candidate for Islamabad-Rajouri parliamentary constituency in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the Lok Sabha (LS) polls in the territory are above the basic issues this time.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba addressing party conventions and road shows at Mandi tehsil areas in Poonch district said the main issue of this election is restoration of basic rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir that were snatched on August 5, 2019. She further said that people from this parliamentary constituency are eager to vote for a voice that can effectively advocate their issues in parliament.

“While basic issues always have a vital importance in every election of any area, the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir are above basic issues and revolve around restoration of snatched rights of people,” she added.

She said there is no doubt that electricity, water, road connectivity, education and the like are election related issues but ongoing elections are above these issues.

Mehbooba has been leading the party’s election campaign in Poonch (Mandi) area of the district and addressed public gatherings besides leading a road show that started from Mandi upto Loran.