Two cops sustain bullet injuries during encounter with dacoits

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Two police constables received bullet injuries following an exchange of fire between a police team and dacoits, in limits of Mir Hazar Police Station in Tehsil Jatoe.

According to police sources, the injured police officials are identified as Riaz Ahmed and Sultan.

The exchange of fire was sudden between the dacoits and police officials.

The Shehr Sultan police conducted the raid to arrest the Billa Gang when the exchange of fire commenced. However, the dacoits managed to escape.

Police are conducting to arrest the dacoits.

The injured police officials were shifted to Nishtar Hospital. DPO Muzaffargarh Husnain Haider visited Nishtar hospital to inquire about the injured cops.

The condition of Head Constable Sultan is stated as critical.