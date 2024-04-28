Open Menu

‘IIOJK Witnessing Upsurge In Arrest, CASOs & Harassment’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The political experts and analysts have said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an upsurge in cordon and search operations (CASOs), harassment and arrest of youth.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts, including Dr Zubair Ahmed, Muhammad Furhan, Muhammad Iqbal Shaheen and Syed Haider Hussainin, their interviews and statements in Srinagar deplored the arrest of innocent youth during continued house raids and cordon and search operations under draconian laws in the occupied territory.

They lamented that Hurriyat leaders, media men, rights activists and even ordinary people were being implicated in fake cases.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the arbitrary arrests were aimed at terrorizing the peace and freedom-loving people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said arrests and raids are manifest of the Bharatiya Janata Party to subdue the people of the territory Kashmir.

They said that targeting the IIOJK journalists, youth and Hurriyat and human rights activists was part of iron-fist policy of Hindutva BJP-RSS. India is using black laws, including Public Safety Act (PSA) Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to detain and victimize the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir, they deplored.

They deplored that the BJP-led Indian government and its puppets in IIOJK were hell bent upon destroying all peaceful means of resolving the Kashmir dispute. They said that India must be punished for perpetrating flagrant violations of international laws in IIOJK.

The political experts and analysts called for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A in their original form and an end to the atrocities and immediate solution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions.

