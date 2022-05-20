UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Murder Of Hafiz E Quran Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Accused involved in murder of Hafiz e Quran arrested

The Bandkorai police here on Friday arrested two absconding accused involved in the killing of a 13-year-old Hafiz e Quran boy and other attempted murders cases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::The Bandkorai police here on Friday arrested two absconding accused involved in the killing of a 13-year-old Hafiz e Quran boy and other attempted murders cases.

Police said the arrest was made by the team headed by DSP Paharpur, Fazal Raheem Gandapur and SHO Bandkorai based on intelligence based information.

Police said the information was received that the accused Ahmad Bakhsh and Ghulam Jillani had come to the house of their brother to enquire after his health in the limits of Saddar police station.

Police conducted a raid on the house and arrested both the accused and recovered the weapons of crimes including a repeater and a 30-bore pistol from their possession. The accused had shot dead a Hafiz e Quran child in front of his house over a dispute related to women in Garsal area in the vicinity of Bandkorai police station.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Saddar Women From

Recent Stories

ECP declares 25 dissidents members of PTI de-seate ..

ECP declares 25 dissidents members of PTI de-seated

9 minutes ago
 PAS delegation visits Town Hall

PAS delegation visits Town Hall

3 minutes ago
 Prince Club beat Khyber Club in Chief of the Army ..

Prince Club beat Khyber Club in Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani Foreign Minister to Visit China Over Wee ..

Pakistani Foreign Minister to Visit China Over Weekend - Foreign Ministry

10 minutes ago
 Sports, Co-curricular activities to be promoted in ..

Sports, Co-curricular activities to be promoted in public sector universities

10 minutes ago
 DC checks desilting campaign

DC checks desilting campaign

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.