Accused involved in murder of Hafiz e Quran arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::The Bandkorai police here on Friday arrested two absconding accused involved in the killing of a 13-year-old Hafiz e Quran boy and other attempted murders cases.

Police said the arrest was made by the team headed by DSP Paharpur, Fazal Raheem Gandapur and SHO Bandkorai based on intelligence based information.

Police said the information was received that the accused Ahmad Bakhsh and Ghulam Jillani had come to the house of their brother to enquire after his health in the limits of Saddar police station.

Police conducted a raid on the house and arrested both the accused and recovered the weapons of crimes including a repeater and a 30-bore pistol from their possession. The accused had shot dead a Hafiz e Quran child in front of his house over a dispute related to women in Garsal area in the vicinity of Bandkorai police station.