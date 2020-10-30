UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Involved In Year's Biggest Heist Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Accused involved in year's biggest heist arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The Capital City Police claimed to have arrested six accused including the facilitator involved in the year's biggest heist committed last month in Faqir Abad here.

SSP Operations said the robbers had snatched Rs 30 million from a Currency dealer, Hikmatullah in Faqirabad area last month. The accused have confessed to committing the robbery and Rs 5 million have also been recovered from them.

The accused identifies as Wazir, Abdul Qadir, Abdul Wali alias Zangal, Ismail alias Shina, Usman and Sher Ali. Three of the accused belonged to Bajaur district while the rest were from Swat, Charsadda and Peshawar.

The facilitator, Sher Ali was a resident of Yousuf Abad, Dillazak Road Peshawar who provided shelter to the robbers after they robbed the currency dealer.

SSP Operations said the accused Ismail was involved in various cases of robberies in past. The accused Sher Ali and Abdul Wali were also wanted in robberies cases and arrested a couple of times earlier.

Police have also recovered weapons and two motorbikes used during the robbery. Investigation was underway from the arrested accused. Police said that they were expecting new revelations from the arrested robbers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Swat Road Robbery Charsadda From Million

Recent Stories

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

14 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.