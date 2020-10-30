(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The Capital City Police claimed to have arrested six accused including the facilitator involved in the year's biggest heist committed last month in Faqir Abad here.

SSP Operations said the robbers had snatched Rs 30 million from a Currency dealer, Hikmatullah in Faqirabad area last month. The accused have confessed to committing the robbery and Rs 5 million have also been recovered from them.

The accused identifies as Wazir, Abdul Qadir, Abdul Wali alias Zangal, Ismail alias Shina, Usman and Sher Ali. Three of the accused belonged to Bajaur district while the rest were from Swat, Charsadda and Peshawar.

The facilitator, Sher Ali was a resident of Yousuf Abad, Dillazak Road Peshawar who provided shelter to the robbers after they robbed the currency dealer.

SSP Operations said the accused Ismail was involved in various cases of robberies in past. The accused Sher Ali and Abdul Wali were also wanted in robberies cases and arrested a couple of times earlier.

Police have also recovered weapons and two motorbikes used during the robbery. Investigation was underway from the arrested accused. Police said that they were expecting new revelations from the arrested robbers.