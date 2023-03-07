ACE court awards five-year jail to contractor

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Court Judge Shahzad Hussain awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 million to a contractor in an embezzlement case, here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Court Judge Shahzad Hussain awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 million to a contractor in an embezzlement case, here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, issued by ACE office, Contractor Sohail Shahzad, proprietor MS KSS Brothers Lahore, allegedly embezzled Rs 2.3 million in purchase of generators with the connivance of Mianwali Health Department officials.

ACE Sargodha Regional Director Asma Ejaz took action and issued orders for registration of a case, No.

28/2013, against the accused at the Anti-Corruption Police Station Mianwali.

During the inquiry, the charges against were proved and the team presented the challan in the court.

After completing arguments, the judge awarded sentence to the accused. The convict was shifted to jail while another accused in the case, former EDO Health Mianwali Dr Muhammad Ashraf, had already died.