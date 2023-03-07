UrduPoint.com

ACE Court Awards Five-year Jail To Contractor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 07:19 PM

ACE court awards five-year jail to contractor

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Court Judge Shahzad Hussain awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 million to a contractor in an embezzlement case, here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Court Judge Shahzad Hussain awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 million to a contractor in an embezzlement case, here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, issued by ACE office, Contractor Sohail Shahzad, proprietor MS KSS Brothers Lahore, allegedly embezzled Rs 2.3 million in purchase of generators with the connivance of Mianwali Health Department officials.

ACE Sargodha Regional Director Asma Ejaz took action and issued orders for registration of a case, No.

28/2013, against the accused at the Anti-Corruption Police Station Mianwali.

During the inquiry, the charges against were proved and the team presented the challan in the court.

After completing arguments, the judge awarded sentence to the accused. The convict was shifted to jail while another accused in the case, former EDO Health Mianwali Dr Muhammad Ashraf, had already died.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Station Jail Fine Died Sargodha Mianwali Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leade ..

UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leadership’s support: Nahyan bin ..

6 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade 11 students from schools acro ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

36 minutes ago
 US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washingt ..

US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washington to Protest Judicial Reform ..

4 minutes ago
 "Art from the Heart" goes on display

"Art from the Heart" goes on display

4 minutes ago
 Controlling malnutrition is top priority of govern ..

Controlling malnutrition is top priority of government: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caret ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.