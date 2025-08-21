Open Menu

ACE Director Holds Open Court In Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ACE director holds open court in Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Mudassir Hanif Bhatti on Thursday conducted an open court at the Anti-Corruption Thana in Mianwali.

According to the ACE spokesperson here, the event WAS aimed to provide citizens with a platform to directly submit their complaints and receive immediate attention from the authorities.

The Director issued immediate directives on the complaints received during the open court, ensuring prompt action against corrupt practices. He highlighted the importance of reporting corruption and encouraged citizens to play an active role in fighting corrupt elements.

He said that the open court initiative aligned with the vision of the Punjab government to promote transparency and accountability in public services. The event was attended by over 80 individuals, who appreciated the government's efforts to engage with citizens and address their concerns directly.

At the end, the director planted a sapling as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign in the country.

Recent Stories

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

16 minutes ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

31 minutes ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

1 hour ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

1 hour ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

1 hour ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

2 hours ago
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

3 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

3 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

3 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

3 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan