ACE director holds open court in Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Mudassir Hanif Bhatti on Thursday conducted an open court at the Anti-Corruption Thana in Mianwali.

According to the ACE spokesperson here, the event WAS aimed to provide citizens with a platform to directly submit their complaints and receive immediate attention from the authorities.

The Director issued immediate directives on the complaints received during the open court, ensuring prompt action against corrupt practices. He highlighted the importance of reporting corruption and encouraged citizens to play an active role in fighting corrupt elements.

He said that the open court initiative aligned with the vision of the Punjab government to promote transparency and accountability in public services. The event was attended by over 80 individuals, who appreciated the government's efforts to engage with citizens and address their concerns directly.

At the end, the director planted a sapling as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign in the country.