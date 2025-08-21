Eight smoky vehicles impounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The regional transport authority (RTA ) on Thursday impounded

eight smoke emitting vehicles from various parts of the district.

According to RTA sources, a team headed by District Regional

Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muhammad Tahir also inspected

78 vehicles on various routes and imposed heavy fine on 23

smoke-emitting vehicles.

He also referred 3 vehicles for obtaining fitness certificates and

warned the drivers that their vehicles would not be allowed to run

on roads without fitness certificates.