Eight Smoky Vehicles Impounded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The regional transport authority (RTA ) on Thursday impounded
eight smoke emitting vehicles from various parts of the district.
According to RTA sources, a team headed by District Regional
Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muhammad Tahir also inspected
78 vehicles on various routes and imposed heavy fine on 23
smoke-emitting vehicles.
He also referred 3 vehicles for obtaining fitness certificates and
warned the drivers that their vehicles would not be allowed to run
on roads without fitness certificates.
