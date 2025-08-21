Open Menu

RPO DIKhan Rewards Police Officers For Outstanding Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, on Thursday distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among police officers in recognition of their professional performance.

A dignified ceremony was held at the Range Police Office to mark the occasion, the police spokesman said.

Speaking at the event, RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar praised the courage and dedication of police personnel, stating that their efforts in meeting difficult challenges enhance the overall dignity of the force. He emphasized that officers who serve as role models in fulfilling their professional duties will always receive full encouragement and support.

The RPO made it clear that the police force stands firmly for the rule of law, justice, and merit, and that no compromise will be accepted in this regard.

He urged officers to carry out their duties with fear of God in their hearts, free from personal or social biases, and to maintain strong public relations while serving the community.

He further stressed that all energies must be devoted to crime prevention, maintaining peace and order, and ensuring equal justice for all citizens. Rewarded officers were reminded that the system of accountability within the police is being implemented in its true spirit, where outstanding performance will be recognized at every level, while negligence of duty will not be tolerated.

Concluding his remarks, RPO Ashfaq Anwar encouraged police officers to work with a spirit of public service, utilizing their skills and capabilities for the safety and welfare of the people.

