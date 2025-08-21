Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Honors Terror Victims, Calls For Global Unity Against Terrorism

Published August 21, 2025

Shafqat Shah honors Terror Victims, Calls for Global Unity Against Terrorism

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Prominent politician and social leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah paid tribute to the victims of terrorism on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

He honored the sacrifices of innocent civilians, security personnel, and law enforcement agencies who have lost their lives in the fight against terrorism.

In his statement on Thursday, he highlighted Pakistan's two-decade-long struggle against terrorism, which has resulted in over 80,000 civilian and military casualties. He condemned India-backed terrorists for hatching conspiracies to sabotage peace and progress in Pakistan.

Shah emphasized the need for unified international efforts to eradicate terrorism, citing the importance of collective resolve and cooperation among nations.

He expressed concern over the plight of oppressed communities in Palestine and occupied Kashmir, urging the international community to take decisive action to end terrorism and uphold justice and human rights.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continuing the fight against terrorism until the last terrorist is eliminated. He lauded the sacrifices of security forces and law enforcement agencies, acknowledging their role in upholding peace and security.

