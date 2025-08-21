Shafqat Shah Honors Terror Victims, Calls For Global Unity Against Terrorism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Prominent politician and social leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah paid tribute to the victims of terrorism on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.
He honored the sacrifices of innocent civilians, security personnel, and law enforcement agencies who have lost their lives in the fight against terrorism.
In his statement on Thursday, he highlighted Pakistan's two-decade-long struggle against terrorism, which has resulted in over 80,000 civilian and military casualties. He condemned India-backed terrorists for hatching conspiracies to sabotage peace and progress in Pakistan.
Shah emphasized the need for unified international efforts to eradicate terrorism, citing the importance of collective resolve and cooperation among nations.
He expressed concern over the plight of oppressed communities in Palestine and occupied Kashmir, urging the international community to take decisive action to end terrorism and uphold justice and human rights.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continuing the fight against terrorism until the last terrorist is eliminated. He lauded the sacrifices of security forces and law enforcement agencies, acknowledging their role in upholding peace and security.
Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and occupied Kashmir, who continue to suffer under terrorism. He urged the international community to take decisive action to end terrorism and uphold justice and human rights.
Recent Stories
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah honors Terror Victims, Calls for Global Unity Against Terrorism3 minutes ago
-
RPO DIKhan rewards police officers for outstanding performance4 minutes ago
-
Kite making unit unearthed4 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 injured in Muzaffargarh accident4 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows crackdown on criminals, orders strict tenant verification4 minutes ago
-
Women Lawyers' delegation visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat4 minutes ago
-
Safe city project augur well with traffic system4 minutes ago
-
Training conducted to review response strategy amid possible flood threat14 minutes ago
-
Sargodha declares local holiday on Imam Hassan shahadat procession24 minutes ago
-
Banned polythene shopping bags seized34 minutes ago
-
Floods delay KPK,GB,Kashmir Cricket hunt trials34 minutes ago
-
Islamic Relief International delegation calls on DC34 minutes ago