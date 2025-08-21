Open Menu

DIG Tariq Vows Crackdown On Criminals, Orders Strict Tenant Verification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on crime prevention and directed strict measures to ensure the safety of citizens.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Zonal SPs, SP Dolphin, SP CTD, and other senior police officers. The DIG emphasized that complete bio-data, character verification, and registration of non-local tenants must be ensured at all costs.

DIG Tariq directed the immediate arrest of proclaimed offenders and record-holders involved in heinous crimes, adding that patrolling should be made more effective and purposeful with officers visibly present in the field.

A comprehensive crackdown against active criminal gangs was ordered, while indiscriminate action would also be taken against those involved in illegal weapons, brandishing of arms, and drug trafficking, the spokesperson said.

DIG Tariq stressed that all available resources should be utilized to combat crime and search operations across the capital must continue without interruption. He reaffirmed that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the ICT Police.

