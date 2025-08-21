DIG Tariq Vows Crackdown On Criminals, Orders Strict Tenant Verification
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on crime prevention and directed strict measures to ensure the safety of citizens.
A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Zonal SPs, SP Dolphin, SP CTD, and other senior police officers. The DIG emphasized that complete bio-data, character verification, and registration of non-local tenants must be ensured at all costs.
DIG Tariq directed the immediate arrest of proclaimed offenders and record-holders involved in heinous crimes, adding that patrolling should be made more effective and purposeful with officers visibly present in the field.
A comprehensive crackdown against active criminal gangs was ordered, while indiscriminate action would also be taken against those involved in illegal weapons, brandishing of arms, and drug trafficking, the spokesperson said.
DIG Tariq stressed that all available resources should be utilized to combat crime and search operations across the capital must continue without interruption. He reaffirmed that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the ICT Police.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah honors Terror Victims, Calls for Global Unity Against Terrorism1 minute ago
-
RPO DIKhan rewards police officers for outstanding performance2 minutes ago
-
Kite making unit unearthed2 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 injured in Muzaffargarh accident2 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows crackdown on criminals, orders strict tenant verification2 minutes ago
-
Women Lawyers' delegation visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat2 minutes ago
-
Safe city project augur well with traffic system2 minutes ago
-
Training conducted to review response strategy amid possible flood threat12 minutes ago
-
Sargodha declares local holiday on Imam Hassan shahadat procession22 minutes ago
-
Banned polythene shopping bags seized32 minutes ago
-
Floods delay KPK,GB,Kashmir Cricket hunt trials32 minutes ago
-
Islamic Relief International delegation calls on DC32 minutes ago