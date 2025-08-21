Kite making unit unearthed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Police unearthed a kite making unit in kot Freed area and seized a huge quantity of kites, here on Thursday.

A police team raided the unit and arrested three people identified as Sbtain, Muhammad Moaz and Kaleem.

The police recovered four machines, four bags of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana', three bags

of plastic roll, etc.

A case has been registered against the accused.