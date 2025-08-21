Kite Making Unit Unearthed
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Police unearthed a kite making unit in kot Freed area and seized a huge quantity of kites, here on Thursday.
A police team raided the unit and arrested three people identified as Sbtain, Muhammad Moaz and Kaleem.
The police recovered four machines, four bags of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana', three bags
of plastic roll, etc.
A case has been registered against the accused.
