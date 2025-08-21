Open Menu

One Killed, 3 Injured In Muzaffargarh Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A man was killed and three others sustained injuries in a collision between a trailer and a Shahzor Mazda near Sultan Colony on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali Road, rescue sources said on Thursday.

According to the Rescue Control Room, the accident occurred near Langar Sarai Adda when a speeding mini truck rammed into a trailer.

As a result, Haider Ali, 35, son of Rashid Muhammad and a resident of Alipur, died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Sagheer, 30, son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Mouza Dunyapur, Head Muradabad, Jhang Road, Muzaffargarh; Zeeshan, 25, and an unidentified man, who were shifted to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Rescue 1122 staff reached the site and provided the first aid to the injured before shifting them to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh. The accident site was cordoned off under Road Safety Activity.

