One Killed, 3 Injured In Muzaffargarh Accident
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A man was killed and three others sustained injuries in a collision between a trailer and a Shahzor Mazda near Sultan Colony on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali Road, rescue sources said on Thursday.
According to the Rescue Control Room, the accident occurred near Langar Sarai Adda when a speeding mini truck rammed into a trailer.
As a result, Haider Ali, 35, son of Rashid Muhammad and a resident of Alipur, died on the spot.
The injured were identified as Muhammad Sagheer, 30, son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Mouza Dunyapur, Head Muradabad, Jhang Road, Muzaffargarh; Zeeshan, 25, and an unidentified man, who were shifted to a hospital by a private vehicle.
Rescue 1122 staff reached the site and provided the first aid to the injured before shifting them to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh. The accident site was cordoned off under Road Safety Activity.
Recent Stories
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah honors Terror Victims, Calls for Global Unity Against Terrorism2 minutes ago
-
RPO DIKhan rewards police officers for outstanding performance2 minutes ago
-
Kite making unit unearthed2 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 injured in Muzaffargarh accident2 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows crackdown on criminals, orders strict tenant verification2 minutes ago
-
Women Lawyers' delegation visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat2 minutes ago
-
Safe city project augur well with traffic system2 minutes ago
-
Training conducted to review response strategy amid possible flood threat12 minutes ago
-
Sargodha declares local holiday on Imam Hassan shahadat procession22 minutes ago
-
Banned polythene shopping bags seized32 minutes ago
-
Floods delay KPK,GB,Kashmir Cricket hunt trials32 minutes ago
-
Islamic Relief International delegation calls on DC32 minutes ago