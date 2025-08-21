Power thieves arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines through meter tampering during a crackdown here on Thursday

The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught Ramzan, Taimoor, Sqlain, Sanaullah, Abdul Shafique, Waleed Khan, Rana Khudadad, Naveed Arain, Tariq, Sufi Safiullah and others.

The police registered cases against them.