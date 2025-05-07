Open Menu

ACS Condemns Indian Attacks

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ACS condemns Indian attacks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Faud Hashim Rabbani strongly condemned the Indian

attacks, targeting civilian population.

In a statement on Wednesday, he stated that the Indian aggression deliberately targeted innocent

children, women, and civilians.

Expressing deep sorrow, he extended condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He assured that the injured of the Bahawalpur missile strike were being provided with

the best medical facilities.

Faud Hashim Rabbani reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army was fully capable of responding

to any aggression by the enemy.

He emphasized that the nation stands united and the country’s defense is in strong hands.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

13 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

13 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

13 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

13 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

13 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

13 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

13 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

14 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan