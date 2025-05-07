ACS Condemns Indian Attacks
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Faud Hashim Rabbani strongly condemned the Indian
attacks, targeting civilian population.
In a statement on Wednesday, he stated that the Indian aggression deliberately targeted innocent
children, women, and civilians.
Expressing deep sorrow, he extended condolences to the families of the martyrs.
He assured that the injured of the Bahawalpur missile strike were being provided with
the best medical facilities.
Faud Hashim Rabbani reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army was fully capable of responding
to any aggression by the enemy.
He emphasized that the nation stands united and the country’s defense is in strong hands.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACS condemns Indian attacks6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan foils Indian cyber attacks: Shaza Fatima6 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed, one injured in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
Riaz Pirzada strongly condemns unprovoked Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Khalid Magsi strongly condemns Indian aggression26 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles veteran Kashmiri Physician's demise26 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to PAF for shooting down five Indian jets26 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 164,300 cusecs water26 minutes ago
-
Emergency meeting convened after Indian attack; Punjab declares state of high alert26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug pusher, recover hashish26 minutes ago
-
Another Indian drone shot down by Pak Rangers26 minutes ago
-
Indian attack on water reservoirs blatant violation of Int’l laws, norms26 minutes ago