ACS condemns Indian attacks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Faud Hashim Rabbani strongly condemned the Indian

attacks, targeting civilian population.

In a statement on Wednesday, he stated that the Indian aggression deliberately targeted innocent

children, women, and civilians.

Expressing deep sorrow, he extended condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He assured that the injured of the Bahawalpur missile strike were being provided with

the best medical facilities.

Faud Hashim Rabbani reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army was fully capable of responding

to any aggression by the enemy.

He emphasized that the nation stands united and the country’s defense is in strong hands.