Acting President Gillani calls for implementation of ICJ’s ruling on Israeli offensive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Appreciating the International Court of Justice's ruling, ordering Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian access to Gaza, Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Saturday called for the implementation its orders by Israel to stop further bloodshed.

“He also urged the UN Security Council and the international community to take measures to end Israel’s brutal campaign, protect civilians, and hold Israel accountable for its brutalities and gross human rights violations committed against Palestinians,” a post on President of Pakistan X account said.

The acting president reaffirmed Pakistan's support for Palestinians' right to self-determination and an independent, sovereign and viable state with pre-1967 borders.