Acting President Gillani Calls For Implementation Of ICJ’s Ruling On Israeli Offensive
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Appreciating the International Court of Justice's ruling, ordering Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian access to Gaza, Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Saturday called for the implementation its orders by Israel to stop further bloodshed.
“He also urged the UN Security Council and the international community to take measures to end Israel’s brutal campaign, protect civilians, and hold Israel accountable for its brutalities and gross human rights violations committed against Palestinians,” a post on President of Pakistan X account said.
The acting president reaffirmed Pakistan's support for Palestinians' right to self-determination and an independent, sovereign and viable state with pre-1967 borders.
Recent Stories
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting president arrives in Lahore24 seconds ago
-
Police determine to address public issues on priority: SP Industrial Area35 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews Local Govt Bill11 minutes ago
-
6 FESCO officers reshuffled11 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces improved health card launch11 minutes ago
-
3rd graduation ceremony at PU's Institute of Applied Psychology20 minutes ago
-
Farid Ali takes charge as commandant Motorway Police Training College21 minutes ago
-
ANP terms KP budget jugglery of words, manipulation of figures41 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects six more connections51 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt starts clearing Lyari Riverbed off encroachments1 hour ago
-
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King’s commendation1 hour ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, magistrates1 hour ago