Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers Continues

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The city district administration continued crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

According to the official sources here, Assistant Commissioner City Tabraiz Marri and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar, Mehdi Maloof carried out the joint action in this regard.

Action was taken by the team on receiving information about the selling of N-95 mask at high rates in Harbanspura, Samanabad and Chauburji areas. During the action two persons were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal said, "Those looting people in unavoidablecircumstances deserve no leniency."

