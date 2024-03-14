Action Continues Against Sub-standard Food During Ramazan In ICT: DDO IFA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Saddique on Thursday said that actions were being continued against the substandard food during the holy month of Ramazan, responding to citizens' complaints .
Talking to APP, she said that in a recent action, a team of IFA inspected several Iftar points at Java Road Burma Town.
During the inspection, the team found multiple violations at three food points.
All the three food points were sealed due to on health hazards conditions while heavy fines were also imposed to 20 food points.
Meanwhile, warnings were also issued to several others food points for improvement, she added.
Notably, a dairy producing adulterated and sub-standard butter was also sealed, Dr. Tahira Siddique said.
Additionally, an FIR has been lodged against the dairy's owner.
The deputy director emphasized that the sale of substandard and harmful food items a criminal offense under the law.
