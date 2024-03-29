Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act

The district administration has issued instructions to relevant authorities to take action against poachers and those who keep rare, exotic or prohibited animals in violation of the Wildlife Act

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The district administration has issued instructions to relevant authorities to take action against poachers and those who keep rare, exotic or prohibited animals in violation of the Wildlife Act.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu issued a letter to assistant commissioners to take action along with the wildlife department against violators.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem held a meeting with wildlife department officials and conveyed to them the instructions issued by the Provincial government for the protection of wildlife.

She said that those involved in illegal animal businesses, poaching and keeping rare animals would be dealt in accordance with the law.

