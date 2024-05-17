FDA Crackdown On Properties Converting Illegally To Commercial
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is continuing a vigorous crackdown on converting residential properties to commercial ones illegally in the city.
The enforcement teams have so far sealed several properties which were converted to commercial without fulfilling legal requirements and seeking prior approval from the authority.
According to official sources, the enforcement teams also held action in Madina Town area on Friday and sealed three properties in addition to serving notices on the owners. The team made it clear that properties would not be de-sealed till the government dues were not paid. The plots No 51X17, 52X18, and 51X18 were sealed by the teams.
