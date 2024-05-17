KP Governor lauds Saudi Arabia investment in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi and Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan H.E Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy met at Islamabad where they discussed enhancement of cooperation in different sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

During the meeting, investment opportunities in different sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came under discussion.

The Saudi ambassador congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and expressed best wishes to him.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that relations between the two brotherly countries were deep-rooted and people of both countries were connected in a strong bonds of religious, culture and historical values.

Faisal Karim Kundi said Saudi Arabia's investment in different sectors in Pakistan would significantly help bring economic stability in the latter, saying KP is blessed with an abundance of natural resources and there is a lot of opportunities for investors of the friendly countries to make investment in Pakistan including KP.

He held Saudia Arabia's investment in different sectors in Pakistan including KP in high esteem.