Open Menu

WASA Urges People Not To Waste Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

WASA urges people not to waste water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has appealed to people to avoid wastage of water in view of the increasing intensity of the summer season.

In his message here Friday, he said that WASA was mobilising all resources to supply clean drinking water to its consumers, hence the people utilise the water according to needs only as water consumption is increased as the weather becomes hot.

He further appealed to the citizens to store water only during water supply hours and not get water through water pumps after the prescribed hours because there are chances of contamination in pipelines if water pumps continue to suck water from the water lines during the hot season.

He asked the consumers they can complain by dialing helpline 1334.

Related Topics

Weather Water All From

Recent Stories

realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A L ..

Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024

18 minutes ago
 OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – You ..

OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner

20 minutes ago
 Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from ..

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

49 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

1 hour ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

2 hours ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

2 hours ago
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

3 hours ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

3 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

5 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan