WASA urges people not to waste water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has appealed to people to avoid wastage of water in view of the increasing intensity of the summer season.

In his message here Friday, he said that WASA was mobilising all resources to supply clean drinking water to its consumers, hence the people utilise the water according to needs only as water consumption is increased as the weather becomes hot.

He further appealed to the citizens to store water only during water supply hours and not get water through water pumps after the prescribed hours because there are chances of contamination in pipelines if water pumps continue to suck water from the water lines during the hot season.

He asked the consumers they can complain by dialing helpline 1334.