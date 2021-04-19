ADCG visits Ramazan Bazaar

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Monday visited Ramazan Bazar here at China Scheme, Tehsil Shalimar to review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Monday visited Ramazan Bazar here at China Scheme, Tehsil Shalimar to review arrangements.

According to a spokesperson for city district administration, he reviewed the supply of essential items at all stalls in Ramadan bazaar.

All stalls were fully functional and all essentials items including flour and sugar, were plentiful.

A large number of citizens were shopping in Ramazan bazaar. Strict implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being ensured.

The ADCG expressed satisfaction over arrangements in Ramadan bazaar.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha also paid visit to Ramazan Bazaar at Tajpura and reviewed arrangements.