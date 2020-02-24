UrduPoint.com
Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Raided Two Warehouses, Stockpiled Bags Of Sugar Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:38 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad raided two warehouses, stockpiled bags of sugar recovered

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad here Monday raided 2 warehouses in Tower Market area and recovered 2,000 stockpiled large bags of sugar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad here Monday raided 2 warehouses in Tower Market area and recovered 2,000 stockpiled large bags of sugar.

The local police informed that both the warehouses were sealed and their owners had been detained.

The owners had allegedly illegally stockpiled sugar.

