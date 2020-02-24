- Home
Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Raided Two Warehouses, Stockpiled Bags Of Sugar Recovered
Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:38 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad here Monday raided 2 warehouses in Tower Market area and recovered 2,000 stockpiled large bags of sugar.
The local police informed that both the warehouses were sealed and their owners had been detained.
The owners had allegedly illegally stockpiled sugar.