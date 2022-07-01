Addl IGP South visits VWAC, lauds its role for women protection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, paid visit to 'Violence Against Women Center' (VAWC) and Women police station here on Friday.

Manager VAWC Muneeza Butt gave briefing about hospital mediation and psychology department of the centre while SHO Zainab Malik gave briefing about the police station.

During the visit, the Additional IG South was accompanied by DIG Establishment South Punjab Imran Shaukat, SSP Operations Multan Hussam Bin Iqbal and SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jahangir.

Additional IG reviewed the records of the front desk and Muharrar office and conducted a meeting with all the officers.

He said that violence against women, deprivation of property rights and killing in the name of honour were very heinous acts and it was important to create awareness among people.

It was also essential to control the trend of violence against women in the society and incidents of harassment of women must be stopped.

Dr Sadiq directed the police officials to treat the citizens who visit the centre with respect and address their problems by listening carefully.

VAWC was unique organization, he said, to control violence against women which provides moral, legal protection and free medical care to oppressed women.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that there was lack of awareness among the people about the institution and directed the authorities concerned to impart awareness to the public about the VAWC centre.

At the end of the visit, Manager Muneeza Butt presented commemorative shield to the Additional IG South.