Adiala Road at Khawaja Corporation Chowk closed for maintenance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Due to repair and maintenance work, Adiala Road from Khawaja Corporation Chowk to Rah Aman Turn has been temporarily closed.

A City Traffic Police spokesman, in his advisory on Tuesday, urged the people to use Tulsa Road, Caltex Road and Defence Road as alternative routes as the traffic Khawaja Corporation Chowk was slow.

The spokesman said that additional personnel had been deployed to maintain traffic flow during development work at Khawaja Corporation Chowk.

He requested the public to follow the instructions of the traffic police and drive carefully.