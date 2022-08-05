Admissions started in TEVTA institutes

Admissions have been started in more than 30 TEVTA institutes in Faisalabad and Chiniot and efforts have been expedited to achieve hundred percent admission targets before the commencement of next session

Chairing a meeting in connection with the new admissions in TEVTA institutes, Engineer Asim Munir, President board of Directors (BOD) of the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad and Chiniot said that efforts were being made to achieve objective of "Hunarmand Punjab".

He said that TEVTA was offering three-year diploma courses in addition to six-month training courses in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

He urged upon the parents and students to avail this facility to earn a respectable livelihood in addition to contributing their productive role for the development of Pakistan. He said that a large number of new hi-tech industrial units are being established in Faisalabad and we would try our best to cater to their Human Resource (HR) needs. "I am in touch with the management of these units and could launch tailor made courses to provide them trained manpower in their respective sectors," he said and hoped that the hundred percent admission target would be achieved very soon. He also urged the teachers to motivate students to get admission in these institutes well before the cut date of the new semester.