UrduPoint.com

Admissions Started In TEVTA Institutes

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Admissions started in TEVTA institutes

Admissions have been started in more than 30 TEVTA institutes in Faisalabad and Chiniot and efforts have been expedited to achieve hundred percent admission targets before the commencement of next session

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Admissions have been started in more than 30 TEVTA institutes in Faisalabad and Chiniot and efforts have been expedited to achieve hundred percent admission targets before the commencement of next session.

Chairing a meeting in connection with the new admissions in TEVTA institutes, Engineer Asim Munir, President board of Directors (BOD) of the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad and Chiniot said that efforts were being made to achieve objective of "Hunarmand Punjab".

He said that TEVTA was offering three-year diploma courses in addition to six-month training courses in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

He urged upon the parents and students to avail this facility to earn a respectable livelihood in addition to contributing their productive role for the development of Pakistan. He said that a large number of new hi-tech industrial units are being established in Faisalabad and we would try our best to cater to their Human Resource (HR) needs. "I am in touch with the management of these units and could launch tailor made courses to provide them trained manpower in their respective sectors," he said and hoped that the hundred percent admission target would be achieved very soon. He also urged the teachers to motivate students to get admission in these institutes well before the cut date of the new semester.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Education Punjab Chiniot Turkish Lira Best National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan rebuffs Fawad Chau ..

Election Commission of Pakistan rebuffs Fawad Chaudhry's allegations

28 seconds ago
 ECP decision removes veneer of honesty from Imran ..

ECP decision removes veneer of honesty from Imran Khan: Sharjeel

30 seconds ago
 LWMC's social mobilization wing highlighting impor ..

LWMC's social mobilization wing highlighting importance of cleanliness

9 minutes ago
 Hungarian Commander Defence Forces calls on CJCSC

Hungarian Commander Defence Forces calls on CJCSC

9 minutes ago
 Kashmir in state of war: Experts

Kashmir in state of war: Experts

9 minutes ago
 Relatives of trapped Mexican miners pray for mirac ..

Relatives of trapped Mexican miners pray for miracle

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.