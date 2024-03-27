Open Menu

Adolescent’s Murder: DPO Activates Investigations For Criminals' Arrest

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigations for criminals' arrest

DPO Rana Omar Farooq activated police teams, crime scene unit officials and forensic experts to hunt criminals after police found body of a child with his feet and arms tied at Chak 94/19-R on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) DPO Rana Omar Farooq activated police teams, crime scene unit officials and forensic experts to hunt criminals after police found body of a child with his feet and arms tied at Chak 94/19-R on Wednesday.

DSP Sadar circle leading a team rushed to the spot on the orders of DPO where experts from Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PSFA) and Crime Scene Unit officials were collecting pieces of evidence, police spokesman said.

The child was identified as Muhammad Atif Aslam s/o Muhammad Aslam and his body has been sent to DHQ hospital for postmortem examination.

Police were registering case on the complaint of father while investigators and police field teams were busy investigating the case to arrest and prosecute the criminals.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Police Punjab Circle Atif Aslam Criminals From

Recent Stories

Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orpha ..

Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children

1 minute ago
 Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore ..

Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore Pakistani technical resource ..

1 minute ago
 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thu ..

Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Citizen robbed at gun point

Citizen robbed at gun point

37 seconds ago
 438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: ..

438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..

14 minutes ago
 Govt. committed for infrastructure development, en ..

Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..

14 minutes ago
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wi ..

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio

16 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed to promote small and medium en ..

Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..

16 minutes ago
 SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants t ..

SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..

17 minutes ago
 ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees til ..

KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16

17 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan