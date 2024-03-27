Adolescent’s Murder: DPO Activates Investigations For Criminals' Arrest
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 07:05 PM
DPO Rana Omar Farooq activated police teams, crime scene unit officials and forensic experts to hunt criminals after police found body of a child with his feet and arms tied at Chak 94/19-R on Wednesday
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) DPO Rana Omar Farooq activated police teams, crime scene unit officials and forensic experts to hunt criminals after police found body of a child with his feet and arms tied at Chak 94/19-R on Wednesday.
DSP Sadar circle leading a team rushed to the spot on the orders of DPO where experts from Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PSFA) and Crime Scene Unit officials were collecting pieces of evidence, police spokesman said.
The child was identified as Muhammad Atif Aslam s/o Muhammad Aslam and his body has been sent to DHQ hospital for postmortem examination.
Police were registering case on the complaint of father while investigators and police field teams were busy investigating the case to arrest and prosecute the criminals.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children
Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore Pakistani technical resource ..
Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thursday
Citizen robbed at gun point
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..
Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children1 minute ago
-
Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore Pakistani technical resource export potential1 minute ago
-
Citizen robbed at gun point37 seconds ago
-
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah To ..14 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in KP: Khyber Pakhtunk ..14 minutes ago
-
Meeting to discuss reforms in Health Department soon: Qasim Shah36 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks report of roads from KPHA46 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses upgradation of Type D Hospital in Tirah, Khyber46 minutes ago
-
Gandapur directs for expediting work on Peshawar Valley Project46 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan46 minutes ago
-
CM approves field hospital, clinic-on-wheels project56 minutes ago
-
Chinese engineers' security improved in Faisalabad: SSP56 minutes ago