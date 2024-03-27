Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigations for criminals' arrest

DPO Rana Omar Farooq activated police teams, crime scene unit officials and forensic experts to hunt criminals after police found body of a child with his feet and arms tied at Chak 94/19-R on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) DPO Rana Omar Farooq activated police teams, crime scene unit officials and forensic experts to hunt criminals after police found body of a child with his feet and arms tied at Chak 94/19-R on Wednesday.

DSP Sadar circle leading a team rushed to the spot on the orders of DPO where experts from Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PSFA) and Crime Scene Unit officials were collecting pieces of evidence, police spokesman said.

The child was identified as Muhammad Atif Aslam s/o Muhammad Aslam and his body has been sent to DHQ hospital for postmortem examination.

Police were registering case on the complaint of father while investigators and police field teams were busy investigating the case to arrest and prosecute the criminals.

APP/qbs/ifi