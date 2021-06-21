Advance Studies and Research Board meets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of Advance Studies and Research Board of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) was held on Monday, chaired by Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Professor, Dr,Eng AThar Mehboom, at Abbasia Campus here.

The meeting approved titles and subjects of Ph.

D thesis and the supervisors of the thesis.It was 21st meeting of the board.

The meeting also approved criteria for admission into department of philosophy including minimum marks in last degree for the admission in this discipline.

It mulled over strength of candidates for Ph.D thesis while Dr. Javed Iqbal, Director, Advance Studies and Research Board furnished the report before the meeting.