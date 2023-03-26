Advisor directs for preparation strategy to promote culture, tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture, Zafar Mahmood has said that the provincial government was taking measures for the preservation of the cultural and historic assets and directed for preparation of a comprehensive strategy for their promotion at divisional and district level.

He expressed these views during his visit to Nishtar Hall, the other day, said an official handout issued here on Sunday. During the visit, the Advisor reviewed the auditorium and security of the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the new generation of the province should be aware of the culture, traditions, historic buildings and places. He further directed the officers of the department to create awareness among the people regarding spring season tourism and holding of cultural fairs and other recreational activities to attract a maximum number of tourists to the province.

The advisor said that poets, writers and artists are special persons of society and they would be facilitated to promote their art and skill.