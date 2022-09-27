Advisor for early arrest of perpetrators behind Quetta gruesome gun attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to CM Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Langau on Tuesday took notice of the gun attack in which three real brothers were gunned down by the armed men in the Joint Road area of the city.

"Perpetrators behind this gruesome attack may immediately be brought behind the bar," Advisor on Home and Tribal Affairs said while seeking immediate report of the incident from the DIG Police Quetta.

He also asked DIG Quetta Police to constitute the special teams for early arrest of the killers.

"Prompt justice to the ill-fated family may be provided on priority basis," he further directed to the authorities concerned.