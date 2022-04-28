Advisor to federal ombudsman conducts open kutchery

Advisor Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Gujranwala Shahid Latif Khan Thursday conducted an Open Kutchery in Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Office to heard complaints and petitions regarding federal institutions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Advisor Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Gujranwala Shahid Latif Khan Thursday conducted an Open Kutchery in Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Office to heard complaints and petitions regarding federal institutions.

The ombudsman listened complaints related to Electricity, Sui Gas, Post Office, NADRA, State Life, Postal, Railways and other federal government departments and resolved on the spotComplainants thanked the federal ombudsman and said that the institution was providing free justice to them without any lawyer.