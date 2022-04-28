UrduPoint.com

Advisor To Federal Ombudsman Conducts Open Kutchery

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Advisor to federal ombudsman conducts open kutchery

Advisor Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Gujranwala Shahid Latif Khan Thursday conducted an Open Kutchery in Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Office to heard complaints and petitions regarding federal institutions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Advisor Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Gujranwala Shahid Latif Khan Thursday conducted an Open Kutchery in Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Office to heard complaints and petitions regarding federal institutions.

The ombudsman listened complaints related to Electricity, Sui Gas, Post Office, NADRA, State Life, Postal, Railways and other federal government departments and resolved on the spotComplainants thanked the federal ombudsman and said that the institution was providing free justice to them without any lawyer.

Related Topics

Sui Gas Electricity Gujranwala Sialkot Post Government

Recent Stories

Police, Rescue-1122 directed to remain alert durin ..

Police, Rescue-1122 directed to remain alert during Eid holidays

50 seconds ago
 Yaroshenko-Reed Swap Prepared by Turkish Intellige ..

Yaroshenko-Reed Swap Prepared by Turkish Intelligence With Erdogan's Approval - ..

53 seconds ago
 France Continues Supplies of Artillery Weapons to ..

France Continues Supplies of Artillery Weapons to Ukraine - Government

55 seconds ago
 Tunisian Embassy Working on Organizing President's ..

Tunisian Embassy Working on Organizing President's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

57 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

16 minutes ago
 Women parliamentarians condemn terrorist attack in ..

Women parliamentarians condemn terrorist attack in Karachi

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.