Advisory For Maize Cultivation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Advisory for maize cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 for getting a bumper crop.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said maize was playing an important role in catering domestic food needs, therefore, farmers should cultivate it on the maximum land.

They should also prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize, including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002,Agaiti-2002, Hybrid FH-810, etc so that they could get the maximum financial benefits, he added.

