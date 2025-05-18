Youth Commits Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A youth committed suicide over domestic issues, in the limits of BZ police station on Sunday.
According to police, Shan (20), s/o Khuda Bakhsh ended his life by hanging himself
from a rope tied to the ceiling of a room near Bahauddin Zakariya University.
The body was handed over to the family.
Investigation was underway.
