Youth Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Youth commits suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A youth committed suicide over domestic issues, in the limits of BZ police station on Sunday.

According to police, Shan (20), s/o Khuda Bakhsh ended his life by hanging himself

from a rope tied to the ceiling of a room near Bahauddin Zakariya University.

The body was handed over to the family.

Investigation was underway.

