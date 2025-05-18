Rawalpindi Police Arrested 9 Drug Dealers, Seize Over 8 Kg Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) As part of the "Drug-Free Punjab" campaign launched under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Rawalpindi Police has intensified its efforts against drug dealers.
In recent operations, police have arrested 9 drug dealers from different parts of the city and recovered more than 8 kilograms of drugs from their possession.
The raids were carried out in areas under Naseerabad, R.
A Bazar, Race Course, Taxila, Gujjar Khan, Dhamyal, and Rawat police stations.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and said that strict action is being taken to eliminate drugs from society.
He assured that drug dealers will not be spared till elimination of drugs.
“Our goal is to protect the younger generation from the harmful effects of drugs,” he said, adding that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against those involved in drug crimes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wanted criminals arrested during crackdown1 minute ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrested 9 drug dealers, seize over 8 kg drugs1 minute ago
-
Suspect arrested in robbery case1 minute ago
-
Livestock at risk as heatwave intensifies1 minute ago
-
DC orders relocation of sweet homes21 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide41 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in injuring father, son arrested41 minutes ago
-
IG FC Balochistan (North) visits Kohlu, distributes certificates at media workshop41 minutes ago
-
Call for developing expertise in AI51 minutes ago
-
Blind Cricket seeks govt special attention; former captain, coach51 minutes ago
-
Cotton growers advised to complete cultivation by May 3151 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Tank, inspects police facilities, security measures51 minutes ago